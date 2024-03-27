San Antonio Police: Man shot in the face after entering East Side home

Close-up Shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Indian Forest at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The man who was shot managed to get inside the home and as he made his way upstairs, he was met by the resident who pulled a gun and shot the man in the face.

He was rushed to an area hospital.

The person who shot him has been detained for questioning.

Now police are trying to determine why the man went inside the home and whether or not he knows the resident.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.