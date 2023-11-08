San Antonio Police: Man shot while cleaning gun at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a shooting at a West Side home that sent a man to the hospital, was an accident.

Investigators say officers were called to the 3800 block of Grissom Woods late Tuesday night.

That’s where two men were cleaning their guns and at some point, one of the men was shot in the leg.

He was brought to a hospital and was in listed stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police say they asked the other man some questions and determined the shooting was an accident.

No charges have been filed, no names have been released and the investigation will continue.