KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Man shot while cleaning gun at West Side home

By Don Morgan
November 8, 2023 5:23AM CST
Share
San Antonio Police: Man shot while cleaning gun at West Side home
A close-up photo of police lights by night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a shooting at a West Side home that sent a man to the hospital, was an accident.

Investigators say officers were called to the 3800 block of Grissom Woods late Tuesday night.

That’s where two men were cleaning their guns and at some point, one of the men was shot in the leg.

He was brought to a hospital and was in listed stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Police say they asked the other man some questions and determined the shooting was an accident.

No charges have been filed, no names have been released and the investigation will continue.

 

More about:
accidental shooting
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
5

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound