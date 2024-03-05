SAPD: Armed robbery suspect shot and killed after pulling gun on officers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man suspected of armed robbery is dead after police say he pulled a gun on officers as they closed in on him at an East Side home.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says when two officers tracked the man to a home in the 2800 block of Ravina Street, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them. At that point, the officers opened fire.

The man was hit and later pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect’s name has not been released, but McManus says he was in his 30’s and he was wanted on two aggravated robbery warrants.

McManus says the man did not fire at the officers who are both 10-year veterans of SAPD.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will add updates as they become available.