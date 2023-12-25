KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Officers return fire on man who shoots at them during domestic disturbance call

By Don Morgan
December 25, 2023 11:35AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating after two officers opened fire on a man who shot at them during a domestic disturbance call.

KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened early Sunday morning in the 7500 block of Westlyn Drive.

The two responding oficers were told that a man involved in the dispute was armed with a gun and possibly high on drugs.

Chief William McManus says that as the officers approached the West Side home, the man began shooting at them.

They fired back, hitting the man in the shoulder.

The officers were not hurt.

Chief McManus says the officers have been with SAPD for 1 to 2 years.

The man who shot at the officers was brought to a hopsital but there has been no update on his condition.

His name was not released and police did not say what he will be charged with.

