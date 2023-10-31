San Antonio Police: Possible drug deal leads to shooting on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot in the chest while sitting in his car.

San Antonio Police say it happened at around 10 o’clock Monday night. The victim was in his car in the area of Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard when another man opened the passenger side door, got in the vehicle and shot him.

The shooter then got out, jumped into another vehicle and sped away.

A description of the shooter and the vehicle he was in hasn’t been provided. Police are still trying to determine what prompted the shooting but officers believe the men may have met up for a drug deal.

The victim managed to drive himself to a nearby gas station where he called for help.

He was reported to be in critical condition late Monday night.

The investigation continues.