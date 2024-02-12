SAPD: Robbery suspect hurt, two others on the run following shootout with officers at North Side strip club

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an early morning shoot-out at a strip club on the North Side Monday morning.

Police were called to Sugar’s on Northwest Loop 410 around 2 a.m. on report someone was shooting up a car in the parking lot.

Officers tell FOX 29 that while they were writing up the report, they were told that three men had beat up and tried to rob another man on the other side of the building.

When the officers went over to investigate, they got into a gun fight with the suspected thieves. Investigators say one of the suspects took a bullet to the abdomen and was rushed to a hospital where he is said to be in serious condition.

The other two men jumped in a vehicle and sped away. Police have not been able to locate the pair.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will add updates as they become available.