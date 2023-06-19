San Antonio Police say driver held for suspicion of DWI after hitting and killing pedestrian on the city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead and another is in jail after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on San Antonio’s West side.

Police say they were called to Highway 90 West near General Hudnell Drive at around 10:20 P.M. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying dead in the middle of the highway where pedestrians are prohibited.

Officers located who they believe is the driver who hit the pedestrian, then took them into custody for suspicion of DWI.

No names have been released and police are still investigating.