San Antonio Police search for fugitive who disappeared after cutting off ankle monitor

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man with several active warrants for assault charges is on the run and police are hoping you can help them bring him in.
19 year old Shayan Foroohar Zendehel Arjaghhi is wanted for deadly conduct with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and escape felony custody.
He had been wearing an ankle monitor but he cut it off before he disappeared.
He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where he is can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.
Providing information that leads to his arrest comes with rewards up to $5,000.