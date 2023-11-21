KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Second arrest made in connection to May shooting at Northwest side nightclub

By Don Morgan
November 21, 2023 6:21AM CST
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside of a San Antonio nightclub.

Police say they have taken 19 year-old Seth Rockett into custody after catching up to him Monday afternoon.

Police say it was May 18 when Rockett and another man, 34 year-old Noah James Patterson, were involved in an altercation between two groups of people at the Privat Social Club on UTSA Boulevard.

At some point Rockett allegedly pulled a gun and began shooting at the other group, hitting four people.

One of the victims later died while the other three were brought to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Patterson was arrested days after the shooting but Rockett wasn’t arrested until Monday.

SAPD says they arrested Rockett with help from the U.S Marshals Service. He was wanted on several warrants, including murder.

Details of the arrest haven’t been released but police say he is at the Bexar County Jail with bail set at $375,000.

 

 

 

 

