San Antonio Police: Shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex leaves victim in critical condition, search for shooters underway
December 15, 2023 5:38AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex.
Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Austin Highway just after 9 P.M. Thursday.
They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The bullet struck an artery and the man was losing a lot of blood. He was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.
Investigators say two men were seen leaving in a hurry after the shooting.
They weren’t able to get much information on the shooters from the victim.
Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.
The victim’s name and age haven’t been released and the search for the shooters continues.
This is a developing story.
More about: