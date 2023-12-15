San Antonio Police: Shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex leaves victim in critical condition, search for shooters underway

Close-up shot of police car siren lights. Offices of the law ready for action, chase the criminals, Arrest offenders and fight crime. Stylish cinematic lights with dark sky.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Austin Highway just after 9 P.M. Thursday.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The bullet struck an artery and the man was losing a lot of blood. He was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Investigators say two men were seen leaving in a hurry after the shooting.

They weren’t able to get much information on the shooters from the victim.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released and the search for the shooters continues.

This is a developing story.