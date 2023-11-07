KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Shooting on city’s West side sends man to the hospital, shooter still on the run

By Don Morgan
November 7, 2023 7:04AM CST
Share
San Antonio Police: Shooting on city’s West side sends man to the hospital, shooter still on the run
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Conflicting statements are making it tough for San Antonio Police as they investigate a shooting on the city’s West side.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of North Frio at 2 o’clock Tuesday morning by a man who said he had been shot in the leg.

Officers arrived and learned that the man had been shot at a different location, then drove to North Frio before calling for help.

The victim and a female witness gave statements to police, but their stories aren’t matching up.

A description of the shooter isn’t available.

The man who was shot is expected to recover.

Police say the investigation continues.

 

More about:
San Antonio
San Antonio Police
West Side

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
5

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound