San Antonio Police: Shooting on city’s West side sends man to the hospital, shooter still on the run
November 7, 2023 7:04AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Conflicting statements are making it tough for San Antonio Police as they investigate a shooting on the city’s West side.
Police say they were called to the 100 block of North Frio at 2 o’clock Tuesday morning by a man who said he had been shot in the leg.
Officers arrived and learned that the man had been shot at a different location, then drove to North Frio before calling for help.
The victim and a female witness gave statements to police, but their stories aren’t matching up.
A description of the shooter isn’t available.
The man who was shot is expected to recover.
Police say the investigation continues.
