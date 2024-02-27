KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Police: Suspected car thief shot by homeowner on Northeast Side

By Don Morgan
February 27, 2024 6:58AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected car thief is in the hospital after he was shot while trying to break into a vehicle on the Northeast Side.

According to San Antonio police, a homeowner on Caribou Creek heard someone trying to break into his car at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the homeowner grabbed his gun and went outside where he reportedly confronted the thief.

Police say at some point, the homeowner began shooting, firing off nearly a dozen shots at the suspected thief.

A short time later, police got a call from a local hospital where a man showed up with gunshot wounds to his legs just before he collapsed.

KSAT-12 reports the suspect is in stable condition.

There is no word on whether the homeowner will face any charges.

KTSA News will update this developing story as more details are released.

