San Antonio Police: Teen shot at West Side apartment complex in critical condition, search for shooter underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year-old boy who was shot in the head while riding in a car with his mother is in critical condition.

It happened at around 10 P.M. Thursday.

San Antonio police say the teen was in the passenger seat when his mother pulled into the parking lot of the Haven at Westover Hills apartment complex on West Military Drive.

There was a group of five people standing in front of the apartment’s leasing office and one of them pulled a gun and started shooting.

The teen took a bullet to the head.

His mother sped off, driving to a nearby parking lot to call for help.

She was not hurt .

Police say the shooter, along with the rest of the group took off in a white car and haven’t been located.

KTSA News will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.