San Antonio Police: Two people in the hospital after one is stabbed, the other shot during argument

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in the hospital, one with a stab wound, the other with a gunshot wound following an argument on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police say they were called to the 4300 block of Vance Jackson Road at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

They were told a man and a woman were arguing in a parking lot and at some point, the woman stabbed the man, the man is said to have then pulled a gun, and shot the woman before jumping in a car and driving off.

The woman was able to go back inside to call for help.

Police say she is in critical condition while the man is reported to be in stable condition.

Their names have not been released and the investigation continues.

KTSA News will provide updates on this story as they become available.