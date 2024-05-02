San Antonio Police: Two wounded in shooting at Northwest side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

KSAT 12 is reporting it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Vance Jackson Road.

Police say a man and a woman were in one of the units having an argument. At one point, a neighbor kicked on the door and told the couple to calm down.

Officers say the man then went to the neighbor’s apartment, kicked the door open, and pointed a gun at the neighbor’s head. He reportedly threatened the neighbor’s life, then went back to his apartment.

Investigators say the neighbor then grabbed a shotgun and fired at the man, who was hit in the hand and foot with bird shot. The woman was hit in the leg.

They were both taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

At this point, no charges have been filed against the neighbor.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.