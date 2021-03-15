San Antonio restaurant tagged with racist graffiti
San Antonio Police Department cruiser/KTSA- Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating after a restaurant on the Northwest side was tagged with racist graffiti over the weekend.
It happened at Noodle Tree on UTSA Boulevard.
Owner Mike Nguyen arrived to open his shop Sunday morning to discover the words spray painted on his windows and a table in front of the building.
Some of the graffiti included “go back to China”, “commie” and “hope you die”.
Nguyen appeared on CNN last week and was critical of Governor Abbott’s move to lift the state’s mask mandate. He believes the vandalism was in retaliation for his stance on the issue.
After hearing about what happened, several San Antonio residents stopped by to help clear away the graffiti.
Police are investigating the case as a hate crime.