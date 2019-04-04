San Antonio school district to host Citizenship Forums

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Ahead of a Citizenship Drive in June, the South San ISD is holding a couple of information forums for people who want to become US citizens.

The districts Jenny Collier tells us the forums will get people ready for the event in June.

“We will let them know what they need to bring to the citizenship drive. What they can expect and how to prepare.”

The forums are Saturday, April 6, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Shepard Middle School – 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd.

Saturday, May 18, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Dwight Middle School – 2454 W. Southcross.

The Citizenship Drive is on June 22nd. 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at South San ISD – 5622 Ray Ellison Blvd.