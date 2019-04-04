San Antonio school district to host Citizenship Forums
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 4, 2019 @ 3:42 PM
Community Citizen Diversity Connection Communication Concept

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Ahead of a Citizenship Drive in June, the South San ISD is holding a couple of information forums for people who want to become US citizens.

The districts Jenny Collier tells us the forums will get people ready for the event in June.

“We will let them know what they need to bring to the citizenship drive. What they can expect and how to prepare.”

The forums are Saturday, April 6, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Shepard Middle School – 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd.

Saturday, May 18, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Dwight Middle School – 2454 W. Southcross.

The Citizenship Drive is on June 22nd. 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at South San ISD – 5622 Ray Ellison Blvd.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

San Antonio gas prices continue to climb Sean Rima: Brand New Poems, Hot Off The Griddle! Popovich maintains a sense of humor after getting ejected in what could be record time Two young girls shot in their sleep at East Side home Pickup basketball game ends in murder at Northeast San Antonio park San Antonio Pothole Patrol sets repair goal for April
Comments