San Antonio Water System Stage 2 Water Restrictions are in place

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Water System is asking customers to do some wrangling, but no rope skills are required.

It’s another hot summer and with no rain in the forecast, SAWS says it’s time to “wrangle your water use”.

Since the 10 day rolling average at the Edwards Aquifer level is a 650 feet, Stage 2 water restrictions are in place.

SAWS is reminding residents that you can still water your garden with a sprinkler, soaker hose of irrigation system, but you have to do so on your designated day and time. That system is based on the last digit of your street address:

0 or 1 Monday

2 or 3 Tuesday

4 or 5 Wednesday

6 or 7 Thursday

8 or 9 Friday

No watering on weekends.

Other stage 2 restrictions include:

Watering with drip irrigation or 5-gallon bucket is permitted any day, but only between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

All residential fountains and indoor commercial fountains can operate at any stage of drought.

Outdoor commercial fountains must have a SAWS variance in order to operate during drought stages 1 through 4.

Watering with a hand-held hose is allowed any time on any day.

All non-public swimming pools must have a minimum of 25 percent of the surface area covered with evaporation screens when not in use. Inflatable pool toys or floating decorations may be used for this purpose.

Washing impervious cover such as parking lots, driveways, streets or sidewalks is prohibited. Health and safety exceptions to this rule may be requested from SAWS here.

Residential car washing allowed during drought once per week on Saturday or Sunday as long as there is no water waste.

The use of SAWS-certified commercial car wash facilities is allowed any day.

Operators of golf courses, athletic fields, and parks must submit a conservation plan to SAWS. For requirements, contact SAWS at 210-704-SAVE. Golf courses, athletic fields, and parks may not irrigate between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Hotels, motels, and other lodgings must offer and clearly notify guests of a “linen/towel change on request only” program.

You can learn more at saws.org.