San Antonio woman in Project Veritas video arrested on election fraud charges

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 13, 2021 @ 11:19am
Rachel Rodriguez arrested on several charges, including election fraud/Photo-Texas Attorney General

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio woman featured in a Project Veritas video has been arrested after an extensive investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Election Fraud Division.

Rachel Rodriguez is charged with election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot.

Attorney General Ken Paxton reviewed dozens of hours of unedited, raw footage which reportedly showed Rodriguez vote harvesting before the 2020 election.

“ This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,” said Paxton. “The shocking and blatantly illegal action documented by Project Veritas demonstrates a form of election fraud my office continually investigates and prosecutes.

If convicted, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison.

 

 

