San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health Director resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After nearly six months on the job, the city’s Metropolitan Health Director is stepping down.
City Manager Erik Walsh released a statement saying Dr. Dawn Emerick has submitted a letter of resignation.
“Clearly, the timing is not good, but we wish her well in her future endeavors. The COVID-19 emergency has revealed the depth of talent that exists within our health department, which will continue to lead the public health response. Dr. Bridger and I will work with my team to develop a plan going forward.”
The statement didn’t include information on when Dr. Emerick’s last day would be or what her future plans are.
Emerick came to San Antonio from Oregon earlier this year.