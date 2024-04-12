San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department holds Free Landfill Day this Saturday, April 13

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you’ve been doing some spring cleaning around your home and you’ve got a lot of junk you want to get rid of, some good news from the City of San Antonio.

The Solid Waste Management Department is inviting customers to a free landfill day event.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, you can bring the following items to two landfills in the city:

Household bulky items like appliances, furniture, and mattresses

Carpet, fencing material, water heaters, and toilets

Tires (limit six passenger vehicle tires per household)

Unaccepted material includes:

Roofing material, sheet rock, dirt, brick, brush, lumber, construction materials

Industrial or commercial waste

You can bring your unwanted items to:

Republic Services Landfill – 7000 IH 10 E, 78219

Waste Management Landfill – 8611 Covel Road, 78252

The city says that all loads have to covered by a tarp and customers must bring their most recent CPS Energy bill showing payment of the environmental fee from the city.