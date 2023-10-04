SAPD: 18 year-old survives being hit by a train on San Antonio’s East Side
October 4, 2023 7:13AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year-old was able to walk away after he was hit by a train Wednesday morning.
FOX 29 is reporting that the teen was on the tracks at Chestnut and Burnet at around 12:30 when the Union Pacific train came along.
He wasn’t able to get out of the way fast enough and was hit.
He survived and came away with a broken arm and a cut to the head.
Police didn’t release the teen’s name but did say he was possibly intoxicated at the time.
The investigation continues.
