Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD names lone finalist for its next Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local school district has selected its next Superintendent.

A press release from Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD states Mrs. Paige Meloni, the current Chief Financial Officer for the Lewisville ISD was named the lone finalist during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Meloni has served in the district before. She was the Principal at Wiederstein Elementary School and held other administrative positions with SCUCISD from 2011 to 2019.

Meloni released the following statement after being named the lone finalist:

“It is the greatest honor to be selected to lead SCUC ISD as the next Superintendent. I am grateful for the SCUC Board of Trustees in placing their trust in me as we lead our great school district together. I look forward to working with all stakeholders as we make important decisions for our students and our school community.”

By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Mrs. Meloni to be the new superintendent .

She would be replacing outgoing Superintendent, Dr. Clark C. Ealy, who will be retiring in January.