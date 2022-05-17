Schertz Police find 25 kilos of cocaine in abandoned pickup

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are looking for whoever abandoned some expensive cargo during an attempted traffic stop.
It was just before 8 P.M. Monday when an officer was trying to stop a pickup that was traveling East in the I-10 access road.
The driver managed to elude the officer but they ended up in a field near the FM 1518/Woman Hollering Road intersection.
That’s where they left the pickup and ran away.
Officers found the vehicle and when they searched it, they uncovered about 25 kilos of cocaine.
According to a Facebook post, detectives do have some possible leads they’re following as they attempt to locate the driver.