Schertz Police: Homeowner stops robbery in progress, thieves wreck getaway vehicle while attempting to elude police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An attempted vehicle burglary was stopped by a homeowner in Schertz Thursday morning.

Police say the homeowner in the 11000 block of Holly Forest went outside at around 4 a.m. after seeing two people trying to break into their car.

The thieves ran away, jumped into a nearby vehicle and as they were driving off, one of them fired a gun into the air.

Nobody was injured by the gunshot.

A Schertz police officer was responding to the scene when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one reported by the homeowner.

The officer began chasing the vehicle which sped off towards IH-10.

During the pursuit, the driver crashed at the intersection of IH-10 and FM 1518.

Four people jumped out of the wrecked vehicle and began running away. Police caught three of them right away and captured the fourth a couple of hours later when they came out of some nearby woods.

Police say they recovered one firearm from the scene and the vehicle the thieves were driving had been stolen earlier in the day.

The names and ages of the four people arrested haven’t been released. Police are asking area residents who may have had their vehicle burglarized last night to call 9-1-1.