Schertz Police searching for 17 year-old missing since February 23

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are hoping you can help in their search for a missing 17 year-old.

Julian Flores was last seen the evening of February 23 as he was leaving his home in the 4000 block of Brook Hollow Drive.

Flores is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and green tennis shoes.

Police say he also sufers from a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have seen Julian or know where he is, get in touch with the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.