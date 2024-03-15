Schertz Police searching for 17 year-old missing since February 23
March 15, 2024 4:09AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are hoping you can help in their search for a missing 17 year-old.
Julian Flores was last seen the evening of February 23 as he was leaving his home in the 4000 block of Brook Hollow Drive.
Flores is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and green tennis shoes.
Police say he also sufers from a medical condition that requires medication.
If you have seen Julian or know where he is, get in touch with the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.
