Schertz to celebrate “Holidazzle” this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The holiday season will be in full swing in Schertz this weekend.
The community is hosting a day of fun called “Holidazzle” this Saturday.
You can get a start on Christmas shopping with the Kris Kringle Market with plenty of locally made crafts.
Finding snow in Schertz is never easy but if you head over to the Hal Baldwin Municipal Complex on Schertz Parkway, you’ll find a snow hill and a space to make a snow angel.
And show up hungry as there will be food trucks offering many different treats.
The day wraps up with the Festival of Angels lighted night parade at 6.
It begins at Pickrell Park and will light its way to Community Circle Drive.
You can get up to date information on Holidazzle in Schertz at Schertz.com.