Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels holding hiring event to fill 2,000 positions for upcoming season

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s only February but Schlitterbahn Waterpark is planning for opening day in April.

The New Braunfels park is looking to hire 2,000 associates for the 2024 season.

They’re holding a hiring event February 17 through 24 to fill positions at the park.

General Manager Darren Hil says in a statement:

“We have started hiring for thousands of great positions in all areas. Working at Schlitterbahn is fun and comes with great rewards along with an opportunity for professional growth and leadership development.”

Open positions include:

Lifeguards

Housekeeping

Security

Park Services

Food and Beverage

There are several more open positions and you can visit the Schlitterbahn website to apply and learn more.