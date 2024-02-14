KTSA KTSA Logo

Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels holding hiring event to fill 2,000 positions for upcoming season

By Don Morgan
February 14, 2024 6:58AM CST
Share
Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels holding hiring event to fill 2,000 positions for upcoming season
Photo: Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s only February but Schlitterbahn Waterpark is planning for opening day in April.

The New Braunfels park is looking to hire 2,000 associates for the 2024 season.

They’re holding a hiring event February 17 through 24 to fill positions at the park.

General Manager Darren Hil says in a statement:

“We have started hiring for thousands of great positions in all areas. Working at Schlitterbahn is fun and comes with great rewards along with an opportunity for professional growth and leadership development.”

Open positions include:

Lifeguards

Housekeeping

Security

Park Services

Food and Beverage

There are several more open positions and you can visit the Schlitterbahn website to apply and learn more.

More about:
Jobs
New Braunfels
Schlitterbahn

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Man accused of inappropriate contact with child in 2019 is arrested
2

Country Music Superstar Toby Keith dies at 62 after long battle with cancer
3

NWS: Windy conditions expected through weekend
4

San Antonio police identifies man hospitalized, charged after shootout with five officers
5

San Antonio Police: Woman shot in the face while standing outside East Side store