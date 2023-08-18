Shooting at Converse convenience store sends 18-year-old to the hospital, Converse PD still looking for shooter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Converse are investigating a shooting that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital.

The victim was parked at a convenience store in the 8000 block of Kittyhawk Road Thursday evening, when he was approached by a group of people.

One of them had a gun and shot at the victim several times before running away.

The man was shot twice in the chest and is said to be in serious condition.

Police say they don’t know why the victim was shot or if he knows the shooter. They’re looking at surveillance video from the store.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.