Six Flags will require masks for people ages 3 and up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – When Six Flags Fiesta Texas reopens, guests over 2 years of age will be required to wear masks, unless an individual has breathing problems.
A spokeswoman for the parent company says reservations will be required to allow social distancing in the park. Guests will be separated by empty rows on rides, and there will be markers in the water park changing rooms and showering areas to keep guests six feet apart.
A thermal imaging system will check the temperature of all employees and guests as they enter the gates.
“We are implementing new high tech security screenings to allow touchless bag checks, allowing for quicker and safer entry into the park,” said Sharon Parker with Six Flags.
They’re also expanding mobile food service . Hand washing and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the park, and cleaning teams will disinfect high touch points, such as chairs, tables, benches and tubes.
Governor Greg Abbott has not announced a date for the reopening of amusement parks in Texas.