South Texas Blood and Tissue puts out urgent call to help replenish area blood supplies

By Don Morgan
January 3, 2024 9:16AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A decline in blood donations during the holidays is making in tough to meet the needs of patients at area hospitals.

South Texas Blood and Tissue is putting out an urgent request to blood donors of all types to roll up their sleeves to help boost supplies.

The need for blood, especially Type-O is particularly high. That’s because o-negative is the blood type that can be used for any patient.

O-positive blood is the most common blood type.

Platelet donations are also needed.

If you can donate blood or platelets, you can make an online appointment at SouthTexasBlood.com or by calling 210-731-5590.

