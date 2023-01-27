Southwest ISD teacher arrested for having sexual relationship with a student

Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 27 year old teacher with the Southwest ISD has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student.

The district’s police department is reporting that they caught wind of the relationship between Lane Allen Walker and the student in December. The relationship reportedly started last summer.

When police interviewed the student, she told them she and Walker had sex at his home at least twice.

Walker, who teaches theater, was taken into custody Thursday. He refused to answer any questions but did hand over his phone, giving officers permission to search it.

The officers found pictures of the girl and Walker at his home.

The district hasn’t released a statement concerning Walker’s arrest. His bond was set at $50,000.