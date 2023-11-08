KTSA KTSA Logo

Staff member at Lanier High School accused of having an improper relationship with a student

By Don Morgan
November 8, 2023 5:09AM CST
Classroom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating an improper relationship between a Lanier High School student and a staff member.

Principal Dr. Rick Flores sent a letter to parents this week, letting them know about the investigation.

The employee’s name wasn’t included in the letter, but Flores told parents that the staff member was no longer on campus.

The district is cooperating with police. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be reported top the Texas Education Agency.

The letter from Flores did not go into details concerning the nature of the relationship between the student and staff member, but did say they are communicating with and offering support for the student and their family.

There is no indication on whether or not the staff member has been arrested or fired.

 

 

