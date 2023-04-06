State Senator calls for investigation after incident involving DPS Trooper and mother of a Robb Elementary School shooting victim

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas State Senator is calling for an investigation into an incident in Uvalde involving a Texas DPS Officer and the mother of one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims.

It happened Wednesday at Flores Elementary School, where students were taking part in a nationwide protest against gun violence.

The students were reportedly not allowed to leave the building and were reportedly gathered in the school gymnasium.

At some point, Ana Rodriguez, the mother of one of the 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary shooting last May arrived to pick up her son.

There’s video from showing Rodriguez repeatedly banging on the door of the school, then showing her ID before entering the building. But once she stepped inside, she was met by the DPS Trooper who can be seen turning Rodriguez around and forcing her toward the exit.

The officer eventually lets Rodriguez inside to pick her son up and tells whoever is recording the video that they “don’t know the whole story” and that his “camera is rolling”.

Rodriguez reportedly had been in the building a short time earlier to pick up her son but was instructed to leave after she stood in the hallway and yelled for him.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released but State Senator Roland Gutierrez wants the incident to be investigated, saying “the way these grieving parents have been treated by the people that failed them is totally unfair”.