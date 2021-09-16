SWAT teams raid two illegal gambling operations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two illegal gambling operations set up on San Antonio’s Northeast side have been broken up.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office began an undercover investigation after receiving a tip.
Two SWAT teams conducted simultaneous busts at the locations.
One was in the 6600 block of Lakeview Drive, the other was in the 6400 block of Montgomery Drive.
Seven people were taken into custody and 64 gambling machines were seized.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says customers were issued citations but those running the operations will be charged with promotion of gambling.
Investigators will open up the machines to count the money that was seized.