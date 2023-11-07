Voters waited to cast their ballots at the Dittmar Recreation Center in South Austin on March 1, 2022. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

“Taxes, state parks, infrastructure: What you need to know about the Nov. 7 constitutional amendments election” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →

This article was part of U.S. Democracy Day, a nationwide collaborative on Sept. 15, the International Day of Democracy, in which news organizations cover how democracy works and the threats it faces. To learn more, visit usdemocracyday.org.

Texans will decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments recently sent to the ballot by state lawmakers during the Nov. 7 election.

Many of the proposed amendments would create or alter funds to support:

Higher education research

Water infrastructure

Gas-fueled power plants

Broadband infrastructure

Maintenance and creation of state parks

Several others would address taxes by:

Raising the homestead exemption for homeowners from $40,000 to $100,000

Creating some tax exemptions for medical equipment and child-care facilities

Banning lawmakers from imposing “wealth taxes” without voter approval

Other amendments would affect Texans in certain professions by:

Granting retired teachers cost-of-living raises

Raising the mandatory retirement age for state judges

Protecting generally accepted farming and ranching practices from state and local regulation

And two would impact Galveston and El Paso counties specifically, allowing Galveston County to eliminate the position of county treasurer and for El Paso County to use bonds for parks and recreation development.

To weigh in on the constitutional amendments, Texas voters need to be registered to vote by Oct. 10. Here’s a breakdown of voting requirements and of each constitutional amendment.

How to vote What dates do I need to know? Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote and to submit an address change for the constitutional amendment election. You can check to see if you’re registered and verify your information through the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need one of the following three combinations to log in: Your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth.

Your first and last names, date of birth and county you reside in.

Your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on your voter registration card. To register to vote, most people will have to fill out and submit a paper application. It must be postmarked by the Oct. 10 deadline. You can request a postage-paid application through the mail or find one at county voter registrars’ offices and some post offices, government offices or high schools. You can also print out the online application and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. Only people renewing their driver’s license online can register to vote online. Learn more about voter registration requirements here, and download an application here. If you need to update your name or address, you can do so online here. Oct. 27 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. Applications must be received by the early voting clerk in your county — not postmarked — by Oct. 27. This option is fairly limited in Texas. According to the Texas secretary of state, to be eligible to vote early by mail a voter must: be 65 years or older by Election Day;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the two-week early voting period;

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day; or

be in jail but otherwise eligible. Applications to vote by mail can also be submitted by fax or email, but the county must receive a hard copy within four business days. They can also be dropped off in person. You can download an application here or request an application to be mailed to you here. If you’re looking to vote by mail, give yourself as much leeway as possible. You’ll need to budget for the time it may take your county to get your ballot to you in the mail after you apply. The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, Nov. 7. If a ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. locally that day, it’ll be counted if it’s received by the county by 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Absentee ballots can also be delivered to your county elections office in person with a valid form of ID while polls are open on Election Day. You’ll need to provide an ID number on both your mail-in ballot and ballot envelope. This can be your driver’s license, state ID number or, if you haven’t been assigned those, the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don’t have any of these ID numbers, you can also indicate you have not been issued that identification. Voting advocates in the past have suggested providing both a state ID and the last four digits of your social security number to avoid having your mail-in ballot application or ballot rejected. But under new laws, once election officials receive your ballot, they must notify you of any errors and how to submit corrected forms by mail, in person, or through the state’s online tracking tool. Early voting in person runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. During early voting, voters can cast ballots at any polling location in the county where they are registered to vote. Enter your address below to find out what county you live in, and check your county elections office’s website for early-voting locations and hours. Nov. 7 is Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Check the open polling locations in your area before you head to the polls. Polling locations may differ from early voting ones, and, in some counties, Election Day voting may be restricted to locations in your designated precinct. Some counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place on Election Day. What do I need to bring to vote? You’ll need one of seven types of valid photo ID to vote in Texas: A state driver’s license (issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety)

A Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS)

A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS)

A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS)

A U.S. military ID card with a personal photo

A U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo

A U.S. passport Check out this story for more details. What if I run into issues with my voter registration? If you have questions or concerns about your registration, you can find your county’s voter registration contact here or in the address search above. Inside polling locations, there are typically “resolution desks” where poll workers can address registration issues. You can also find more information on frequently asked questions from the secretary of state’s office at votetexas.gov. What if I planned to vote in person but can no longer do so? If you didn’t apply to vote by mail but are unable to go to a polling place because of a sickness or disability, consider requesting an emergency early voting ballot or using curbside voting. Contact your county elections office for more details.

Disclosure: Texas Secretary of State, Conservation Fund, University of Texas System and U.S. Chamber of Commerce have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.



Correction, Sept. 15, 2023 at 3:39 p.m. :



An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported some provisions of Proposition 1. It does not address nuisance claims directly. This article also has been updated throughout to clarify what Proposition 1 addresses.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/09/15/texas-constitutional-amendment-voter-guide/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.