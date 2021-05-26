      Weather Alert

Teenager shot in the back in drive-by on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
May 26, 2021 @ 6:46am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dozens of rounds were fired in a drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s far West side.

At around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday, someone pulled up to a home in the 7200 block of Hardesty and started shooting.

An 18 year old who was one of six people in the house was shot in the back. He was brought to University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Nobody else was injured.

During the investigation, police found more than 40 bullet casings on the ground outside the home.

Police don’t have a description of the vehicle or a motive for the shooting. The investigation continues.

