Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Austin for requiring masks
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has followed up on a threat to sue the city of Austin for continuing to require masks in violation of the governor’s executive order.
Paxton gave Austin and Travis County officials until 6 pm Wednesday to lift their mandates or face a lawsuit.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler says they’ll continue to require masks based on the authority of the interim health director. Adler says they’ll continue to use whatever tools are available to fight COVID-19 and keep residents safe.
Paxton tweeted today,” I told Travis County & the City of Austin to comply with state mask law. They blew me off. So, once again, I’m dragging them to court.” He added,”Adler will never do the right thing on his own. His obstruction won’t stop me from keeping TX free & open!”