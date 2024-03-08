Texas Department of Public Safety: Three killed in human smuggling operation crash in Kinney County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatal end to a human smuggling attempt in Kinney County.

In a social media post, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 3 people were killed in a crash on Ranch Road 674 near Bracketville Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were pursuing a Dodge Ram at around 3 p.m. when the driver lost control.

Several people in the pickup were ejected when the truck rolled over.

Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene while three others were flown to a hospital.

One of those transported , a 17 year-old male, later died from his injuries. The others are said to be in critical condition.

DPS says one other person managed to run from the crash and hasn’t been located.

Officials believe those involved in the crash were part of a human smuggling operation and the Department of Homeland Security has now taken the lead on a criminal investigation.