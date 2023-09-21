Texas DPS: 3 year-old drowns while trying to cross the Rio Grande with family members

Migrants cross the Rio Grande from the Mexican side towards the US on July 16, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The buoy installation is part of an operation Texas is pursuing to secure its borders, but activists and some legislators say Governor Greg Abbott is exceeding his authority. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting a 3-year-old has drowned in the Rio Grande.

The child was attempting to cross the river with family members at around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, when they were swept away by the current.

DPS Troopers located the child and brought them to the shore where EMS was waiting to bring them to the hospital.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later.

The family was attempting to cross the Rio Grande in an area north of the floating barrier in Eagle Pass.

The child’s death comes a day after the Mayor of Eagle Pass signed an emergency declaration after thousands of illegal immigrants who recently crossed the river are being held under a bridge.

The child’s country of origin has not been released.