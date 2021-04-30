Texas House votes to lift mask requirement for House floor and committee meetings
Texas State Capitol (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No masks required for State Representatives in parts of the Texas House.
Lawmakers have voted to remove the requirement that face masks be worn on the House floor and during House committee meetings.
House Resolution 333 was introduced by Representative Tom Oliverson, a Republican from Cypress.
It passed with a 99 to 46 vote.
The requirement was put in place in February.
There had been a move to rescind the mask rule last month but it came up short.