Texas in the bottom 10 of Best States for Women ranking

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The personal finance website Wallethub has done a study into which states are best for women.

In order to come up with the list they compared each state in 24 24 key indicators of living standards for women. They included wages for women, unemployment rates and job security. Along with the economic statistics, they measured crime and healthcare numbers.

Once the numbers were added up the top 5 Best States for Women turned out to be:

1. Minnesota

2. Massachusetts

3. North Dakota

4. Washington D.C

5. New York.

At the bottom of the list Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Texas came in at number 42 overall.

You can follow this link to see the complete results.