The Best-Ever Decade For Music…

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Grohl will kick off the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction show with a “heartfelt introduction” to the new class of inductees. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

…is whatever decade found you in your teens and 20s.

If you think about it, how else could you answer? Not many people are going to say that they prefer the music that came later. Maybe a few.

And except for some “old souls”—and we love you—most people wouldn’t, and couldn’t pick a decade before they were born.

By my above-mentioned formula, I’d have to say the prolific pop ’80s, followed by the 1970s and 1950s (see, I’m an old soul). And no, I have nothing against the ’60s, but it’s not in my personal top-three.

So get ready to answer the question your way on our Tuesday 2/28 show and episode. While we’re live from 4-7 PM CT call 210-599-5555 or email me anytime [email protected]