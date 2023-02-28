KTSA KTSA Logo

The Best-Ever Decade For Music…

By Jack Riccardi
February 28, 2023 2:58PM CST
Share
The Best-Ever Decade For Music…
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Grohl will kick off the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 induction show with a “heartfelt introduction” to the new class of inductees. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

…is whatever decade found you in your teens and 20s.

If you think about it, how else could you answer? Not many people are going to say that they prefer the music that came later. Maybe a few.

And except for some “old souls”—and we love you—most people wouldn’t, and couldn’t pick a decade before they were born.

By my above-mentioned formula, I’d have to say the prolific pop ’80s, followed by the 1970s and 1950s (see, I’m an old soul). And no, I have nothing against the ’60s, but it’s not in my personal top-three.

So get ready to answer the question your way on our Tuesday 2/28 show and episode. While we’re live from 4-7 PM CT call 210-599-5555 or email me anytime [email protected]

More about:
550 KTSA
best decade
jack riccardi
late afternoon show
pop music
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Teenager found shot to death in far West Bexar County
2

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
3

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
4

DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested
5

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training