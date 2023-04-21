Three Seguin High School students arrested this week in two separate incidents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three Seguin High School students are in custody following two separate incidents this week.

The first was Monday when video surface of a 19 year old intellectually disabled student being bullied, then punched in the face by a 16 year old student.

The assault happened in a men’s restroom. The school resource officer saw the video and tracked down the student who threw the punch and a 15 year old student who recorded the video. They were both brought to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second incident took place Wednesday. That’s when school officials were told that a 15 year old male student claimed he was planning a shooting at the school.

He was detained and transferred to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

Seguin Police Chief Jason Brady released the following statement:

“A safe environment that is conducive for our children to learn and develop healthy social skills is of paramount importance to the Seguin Police Department. Any violence or threat of violence involving a school will not be

tolerated and will be investigated by our officers and detectives. Let there be no mistake, we will file charges when applicable to the very fullest extent of the law regardless of the age of the offender.”

The Chief encourages residents to report any suspicious activity at 830-379-2123.