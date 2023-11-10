KTSA KTSA Logo

Trey Ware Quickie: A tax increase disguised as a rate increase.

By Elaine Rodriguez
November 10, 2023 4:40AM CST
Share

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
4

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man found shot to death behind San Antonio laundromat