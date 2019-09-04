Two-alarm fire shuts down several businesses near Alamo Heights
KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Several restaurants and businesses near Alamo Heights were closed Tuesday evening following a two-alarm fire.
It started shortly after 3 pm at Paciugo Gelato Caffe and the smoke quickly spread through the attic to adjacent businesses at The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Basse Road near Nacogdoches Road.
“The gelato shop was the most severely damaged by fire and smoke, but all eight businesses were affected by smoke,” said Joe Arrington, spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department.
Most of the businesses affected by smoke were restaurants, including Panera Bread, Sushi Zushi and Order Up. Arrington says the power was shut off while firefighters battled the blaze, so food inspectors were called in to check the restaurants.
More than a hundred firefighters responded. Arrington told KTSA News they called for extra firefighters to give crews a break because of the extreme temperatures.