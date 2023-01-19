KTSA KTSA Logo

Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner

By Don Morgan
January 19, 2023 8:23AM CST
Share
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released.

25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17.

Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck on the North Loop 1604 access road near Valero Way when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the vehicle driven by Hayes.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene while Garcia died at the hospital.

Police don’t know why Garcia ran the red light but they don’t suspect that he was intoxicated.

More about:
Fatal crash
North Loop 1604
Northwest Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
2

Three family members, including child, killed in crash on San Antonio's Northeast side
3

SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
4

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
5

San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers