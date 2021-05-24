Two people arrested for breaking into North Star Mall
Photo Courtesy of North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in custody after they broke into North Star Mall.
Police say they were contacted by mall security at around 3:30 A.M. Monday.
Someone used a rock to break through a glass door and once inside, they started smashing everything in sight.
Officers arrived to find the pair trying to break into one of the jewelry stores in the mall. The duo tried to make a run for it but they didn’t get far.
They had a couple thousand dollars worth of jewelry that they had taken from another store stuffed into their pockets.
More than a dozen of the kiosks in the mall were damaged by the pair.