Two stabbed in altercation at The Shops at Rivercenter in downtown San Antonio

Don Morgan
Jul 20, 2022 @ 8:37am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another violent act near Downtown San Antonio tourist attractions.

Just days after a fight broke out a restaurant on the River Walk, two women were hospitalized with stab wounds they received at a shopping mall that’s a quick walk from The Alamo.

It happened at The Shops at Rivercenter Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Police Officer Nick Soliz says a woman in her 70’s was using the ladies room at the mall when she got into an argument with a woman in her 30’s.

At some point, the younger woman pulled a knife and stabbed the elderly woman several times.

The older woman’s relative heard the commotion and ran into the bathroom, pulled a knife of their own and stabbed the younger woman.

The younger woman then ran from the scene but collapsed when she got to the upper level of the mall.

They were both brought to the hospital where they continue to recover. Police say the woman in her 70’s is in critical condition.

No word on the condition of the younger woman or what charges she is facing.

 

