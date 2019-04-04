Two young girls shot in their sleep at East Side home
By Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are looking for a drive-by shooter who wounded two young girls while they were sleeping at their East Side home.

“We are going to go after the people that we believe did this with everything that we have,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The girls, ages 11 and 14, were sleeping on couches in the living room when the home on Hays Street near North Grimes was riddled with bullets shortly after 4 Thursday morning.

“It’s unconscionable that someone would do something so senseless and so reckless that would put so many people in danger, resulting in the two little girls being hit,” said the chief.

He says the girls’ injuries were not life-threatening. Investigators believe the drive-by may have been in retaliation for a recent shooting on Burleson Street.

